Jeffrey M. Matyas, 45, of Hazleton passed away peacefully early Thursday morning at his home, surrounded by his family.
Jeff was born in New York City, the son of Joan (Takach) Brugger and stepfather, Michael N. Brugger, Hazleton, and the late John M. Matyas, who passed away in 1989.
Jeff was a graduate of Bloomsburg University with a degree in business administration and was currently working in sales with BB&T Bank.
He was a member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Hazleton.
Jeff was a wonderful son, loving husband, dedicated father, the best brother, the kindest, most generous uncle and a genuine friend. He will be greatly missed by anyone who knew him.
Jeffrey battled esophageal cancer for the past 4½ years. They say God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. A truer statement was never made.
He had a love of sports, especially watching his sons, Evan and Ryan, on the street hockey court, Little League field and football field. He also loved watching his daughter, Hannah, play basketball and softball.
Jeff was past president of the Hazleton Area Football League (Youth Football) and also the Hazleton Street Hockey League. He had a love of the outdoors, enjoying hunting and fishing and belonged to several clubs, including Big Buck Lodge, Heights Rod and Gun Club, and Paradise Hunting & Fishing Club.
Jeff loved to listen to music and entertain. Every sunny weekend in the summer you could find him grilling or using his smoker to host a crowd by the pool. He had a "heart of gold" and everyone was welcomed with open arms.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his father, were his paternal grandparents, George and Bernice Matyas, and his maternal grandparents, Steve and Sue Takach.
Surviving are his wife, the former Kristen Strack Matyas; his mother, Joan (Takach) Brugger; stepfather, Michael N. Brugger, Hazleton; four children, Evan Matyas, at home; Ryan Matyas, at home; Hannah Matyas, at home; and Mason Matyas, at home; one sister, Katie Britten, Bermuda; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Internment will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 11, 2020