Jennifer A. Mills – July 25, 1970 ~ November 23, 2020
Jennifer A. Mills, 50, of Hazleton, passed away on Monday evening following a brief illness.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of Paula Mills, of Hazleton. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Phillip C. and Mildred Mills; and her favorite uncle, Phillip "Uncle Buddy."
Prior to her illness, she had been employed by the local Wendy's restaurants for over 25 years.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Hazleton. She was on the Music and Worship Committee and also the Women's Group of the church.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her aunt and uncle Shirley and Wilford Bevans, of Weatherly; her cousins Renee Monahan and her husband James, Cheryl Zavitsky and her husband Richard, Kellie, Shannon, Candace, Danielle, and Brandon; her friend Susan Bell; and her two pet cats, Simon and Garfield.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Pastor Wayne Kaufman.
A memorial service will take place at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Pusti Funeral Home, Inc., 480 West Broad Street, Hazleton.
