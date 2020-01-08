|
|
Jennifer L. Malisko, 46, of Packer Twp., Weatherly, passed away Saturday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Salisbury Twp.
Born Saturday, July 7, 1973, in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Jeanette Yanulevich Malisko.
Surviving are her long-time companion, James P. Berlando; sister, Stephanie Hurt and her husband, Joel, Gibsonia; brother, Mark Malisko and his wife, Kelli, Evans City; stepmother, Donna Malisko, Drums; stepsister, Michelle Slavick Perella and her husband, Gino, Pittsburgh; nieces and nephews, Ian, Sadie, Cora, Kayla, Zoey, Anthony and Roman; James' children, James and Megan; and James' grandchildren, Natalie and Autumn Rose. She is also survived by several loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Jennifer was a 1991 graduate of Weatherly High School and she received her associate's degree in criminal justice from Luzerne County Community College. She was a 1996 graduate of the Pennsylvania State Police Academy and served as a Pennsylvania State Trooper before going to work at SCI Mahanoy as a state correctional officer. Jennifer obtained the rank of sergeant and had worked at SCI Mahanoy for 20 years.
Jenn was a hard worker and spent much of her free time renovating and improving her childhood home. It was a labor of love that she was always so proud to share with her family and friends. She had a soft spot for all animals and loved her dogs, Macy and Putty, and all of her cats. She was very spiritual and enjoyed gardening, reading, yoga, exercising, cooking and taking road trips. Lovingly known as Aunt Juice, she was a phenomenal aunt to her nieces and nephew and traveled to Pittsburgh regularly to spend time with them.
Jennifer's life was much too short; however, she lived it with an abundance of love for Jim and all of her family and friends.
Private arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570-427-4231.
Memorials in her name may be made to Carbon County Friends for Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229; the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
