Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1265 Rock Glen Rd
Rock Glen, PA 18246
(570) 384-3312

Jerome E. Stauffer Sr.

Jerome E. Stauffer Sr. Obituary
Jerome E. Stauffer Sr., 92, of Zion Grove passed away Wednesday at Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a short illness.

Born in Ringtown on Nov. 24, 1927, he was the son of the late Stella Stauffer and spent most of his life in Zion Grove.

Jerome was a cook for Klein's Restaurant, Shenandoah, was a farmer on the family farm and also had worked at the Philadelphia Shipyards.

He was a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran of World War II.

He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Ringtown. He was also a lifetime member of the Shenandoah Fish and Game Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his mother, by his wife, the former Arlene Kazmetski, in 1972; a daughter, Irene Foose, in 2019; a great-grandson, Darien Stanakis, in 2019; an infant grandson; an infant great-grandson; a sister, Betty Weikel; and a brother, Anthony Boxer.

Surviving are his children, Jerome Stauffer Jr. and his wife, Nancy; Carl Stauffer and his wife, Linda; Fred Stauffer and his wife, Lori, all of Zion Grove; Charlene Weinfurter, Sterling, Okla.; Linda Karenda, Shenandoah; Susan Stank, Patriot Hill; and Florence Woodard, Catawissa; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Julia Boxer, Mahanoy City.

His funeral will be held Sunday at 6 p.m. from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen.

Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Geisinger Life Program, Attn: Center Manager, 1100 Spruce St., Suite 100, Kulpmont, PA 17834; or St. John's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 261, Ringtown, PA 17967.

Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.

Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 28, 2020
