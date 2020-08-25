Home

Jerome J. Havrilla

Jerome J. Havrilla Obituary

Jerome J. Havrilla of Wilmington Del., formerly of Hazleton, passed away in April 2020.

Jerome "Jerry" was born on Oct. 13, 1938, in Hazleton, the son of the late John and Helen Havrilla. He was a 1956 graduate of Hazleton High School and then graduated from Villanova University. Jerry was employed for many years by General Motors Corporation and proudly served in the U.S. National Guard.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brother, John Havrilla; and sister-in-law, Carmella Havrilla.

Surviving are his brother, Eugene Havrilla, Hazleton; sister, Elaine and her husband, Tony Kisatsky, Conn.; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held privately by the family.


