Jess A. Corch, 64, of Nescopeck lost his 15-month battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, on Monday at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre. He thought he could beat this disease but now is at peace and no longer has any worries.
Born June 27, 1955, in Hazleton, he was a son of the late Carmen and Alberta (Kelshaw) Corch. Jess grew up in the Weatherly area and was a 1974 graduate of Weatherly Area High School.
He was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard, Company C, 875th Engineer, Hazleton.
He worked for many local businesses, including 12 years at Dorr-Oliver, 25 years at Deluxe Building Systems, Chapin's Oil Service and American Paper and Supply.
Jess was a member of Mount Zion United Church of Christ, Nescopeck.
He enjoyed the sunshine, warm weather, vacationing and his camper. He loved life, his family and extensive circle of friends.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 36½ years, Melanie J. (Smith) Corch, at home; daughters, Stephanie Halliday and husband, John, Hanover Twp.; Christine Bogert and husband, Adam, Nescopeck; Michelle Harmon, Drums; five dearly loved grandchildren, Jared Kishbaugh, Kaylee Bogert, Jacob Halliday, Alyssa Bogert and Hunter Harmon. He also leaves behind a brother, Edward Corch and wife, Elizabeth, Weatherly; sisters, Cheryl Kukowski and husband, Richard, Hazle Twp.; Allyson Titus and husband, Kyle, Weatherly; four nephews; and two nieces.
Jess and his family would like to express their sincere gratitude to everyone who supported him through this ordeal with prayers, texts, calls and cards of well wishes.
Please join his family in a celebration of life and share your memories of Jess on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Nescopeck Twp. Fire Hall, 510 Zenith Road, Nescopeck. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please help find a cure for glioblastoma by giving donations to the American Brain Tumor Association at give.abta.org or to Geisinger Health Foundation Research Center at geisinger.org.
Online messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 20, 2020