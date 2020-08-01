Home

POWERED BY

Jessica Burgos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessica Burgos Obituary

Jessica Burgos, 55, passed away at her home in Holiday, Fla., on June 25, 2020.

She was born in Wilmington, Del. She graduated from Hazleton High School, and went on to college at Penn State and continued her education at Rutgers University, obtaining a masters degree in criminal justice.

She loved her dog, cooking and writing poetry. She wrote a poem about her son Justin prior to his birth entitled, "Letter to my unborn son." The poem was published in World Poetry Anthology in 1987.

She was preceded in death by her father, Stephen Davidovich Jr.

Surviving are her mother, Marie Salko Davidovich; two brothers, Stephen Davidovich III, Junedale; and Mark Davidovich, Meadow Lake, Athens, Pa. Also surviving are Justin Burgos, Philadelphia; several nieces, nephrews uncles and cousins.

She will have a Christian Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery in Beaver Meadows.

She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -