Jessica Lynn Wansik, 40, formerly of Freeland, passed away suddenly June 5 in Albuquerque, N.M., where she resided since 2016.
Born in Hazleton on July 16, 1979, she was the daughter of Donna L. (Silvernell) Brobst and Rodney E. Brobst Sr., and the late Eugene R. Wansik.
She graduated from Hazleton High School in 1997, and the Hazleton Area Vo-Tech Practical Nurse Program in 2002.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her father, were her brother, Brandon R. Wansik, in 2009; maternal grandparents, Donald R. and Doris L. Silvernell; and paternal grandparents, Joseph Wansik and Edna and Charles Solarek.
Surviving are her brother, Rodney E. Brobst Jr., Freeland; her very special step-grandmother, Catherine Hons, Fern Glen; uncles, Shawn Dawson Sr. and Ricky Hons, Freeland; aunt, Roxanne Michael, Fern Glen; cousin, Shawn Dawson Jr., White Haven; great aunt, Shirley Hamshey, Hollywood; and dear friends, Lavonnia Gachupin; and Margaret Mora, Albuquerque, N.M. Her faithful companion, her dog Lola, also survives.
Private services will be celebrated.
McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 12, 2020