Jesus Medina, 81, of Hazleton passed away peacefully Saturday at home, surrounded by his loving family after courageously battling cancer.
Born in the Dominican Republic, he was the son of Francisco and Mercedes Medina.
After high school graduation, he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was employed for many years in New York City as a security guard before relocating to Hazleton in 2010.
He is survived by his loving wife, Reyna Medina, along with his children and grandchildren.
Services will be held privately at Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home, 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton, followed by private burial in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Hazleton.
For information or to send a sympathy message, visit www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 18, 2020