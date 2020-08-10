Home

Jeury Caraballo-Jimenez

Jeury Caraballo-Jimenez Obituary

Jeury Caraballo-Jimenez, 29, of Hazleton passed away.

He was the son of Pedro Caraballo and Juana Caraballo (Jimenez) and resided in Hazleton.

He was a graduate of Hazleton Area High School, and worked for Greif Plastics.

In addition to his loving parents, he is survived by a brother, Darwin Caraballo-Jimenez; and a sister, Jennifer Caraballo-Jimenez; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jeury will be remembered as a kind and loving son, brother and friend.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel, Hazleton.

Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

Friends may call today from 1 to 8 p.m. at Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home, 532 N. Vine St. Hazleton.

To leave a sympathy message please visit our website at www.conahan

funeralhome.com.


