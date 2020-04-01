|
Jimmy E. Dever, 67, of Tresckow died early Monday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
He was born in Hazleton, the son of the late James E. Sr. and Gertrude (Costello) Dever.
Jimmy worked for Cornell Iron Works, Mountain Top, as a senior engineer for 47 years and was truly a "fixture" at the company.
Jimmy was a home gardener and loved tending his house plants, doing the daily crossword puzzle in the newspaper, watching British television shows such as "Monty Python" and classic movies such as the Marx Brothers, and, last but not least, was an avid beer lover.
He is survived by his wife, the former Sharon Fidishun; his daughters, Erin Dever Porambo and her husband, James, Troy, N.Y.; and Dana Dever, Mechanicville, N.Y.; his siblings, Sally Sypek and her husband, Richard, Langhorne; William Dever and his wife, Catherine, Tresckow; and Kathleen Rashko, McAdoo; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current coronavirus restrictions on gatherings, the funeral arrangements are being held at the convenience of the family and are private. Those that would have liked to have been at services for Jimmy are requested by the family to drink your favorite beer and raise your glass in a toast to Jimmy's memory.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make a donation in Jim's memory to your local animal shelter.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 1, 2020