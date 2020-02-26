|
|
Jimmy Velez, 41, of Hazleton passed away Feb. 18 at Penn State St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading.
Born in Newark, N.J., he was the son of Blanca (Estrella) Navarro and the late Raul Velez.
Jimmy was employed at Teen Challenge Reading, a recovery center for drug and alcohol abuse. In addition to its treatment program, it gives a safe place to establish a new normal, assured of the love of God, and under the guidance of Biblical principles. He was very much appreciated and respected by the facility and his coworkers.
Jimmy is survived by his loving and devoted mother, Blanca Navarro and husband, Jose M. Navarro, Hazleton; his loving wife, Elizabeth Garcia, Hazleton; children, Genesis Velez, Jimmy Velez Jr., Liana Velez, and granddaughter, Analee Velez, all of Hazleton; sisters, Monserrate Bracero and boyfriend, Edgar Cordero, Maritza Estrella and partner, Mariela Caraballo; brothers, Andre Soto, Raul Velez and spouse, Angela Martinez; and nieces and nephews, Lily Estrella, Noemie Nieves and Ethan Nieves.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
Interment will follow in St. Gabriel Cemetery.
A visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit the funeral home website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 26, 2020