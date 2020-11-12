Home

Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561
Joan Baronio
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church
Hazelton, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church
Hazleton, PA
Joan Cecelia Baronio, 88, a resident of The Laurels Senior Living Community, Hazleton, died Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Born in Hazleton on June 16, 1932, she was the daughter of the late James and Bridget (Ferry) Veglia.

Joan had been an active member of Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, serving as choir director for over 50 years and as a member of the Bereavement Committee. Joan enjoyed many hours directing the Sounds of Nostalgia and was a founding member of the Madonna Seniors.

Joan was employed at the Lutheran Home and then at St. Luke Pavilion as the activities director for 25 years. She was a member of the Hazleton Philharmonic Society, performing in many of their productions in the 1960s. Bingo, trivia, socializing with her friends and spending time with her family were important to her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Baronio; daughter, Marla Baronio Piskel; and 10 siblings.

Surviving are her sons, Anthony and wife, Kimberly, Drums; Robert and wife, Kristin, Delaware; grandchildren, Katie Katsch and husband, Stephen; Jonathon Piskel and wife, Anne; Vincent, Alyssa and David Baronio; and Michael Warnitsky and wife, Erica. Also surviving are her brother, Richard Veglia and wife, Carol; sister-in-law, Vilma Scran. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held at 9:30 am Saturday at Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am.

Interment will follow in Our Lady of Grace Church cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, face masks and social distancing practices are required.


