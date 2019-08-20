|
Joan C. Audakimow, 76, of Hazleton died Saturday evening in Bensalem, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Albert and Ann (Cabi) Audakimow. She was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph.
Prior to retiring, Joan was a licensed practical nurse, last working at Hazleton General Hospital. Joan was a member of the Hazleton Art League and enjoyed her painting along with traveling, going shopping and her sewing.
She was preceded in death by a niece, Francine Harmonosky.
She is survived by her brother and sisters, Jeanette Bezick, Hazleton; Annette Harmonosky, Tresckow; and Albert Audakimow, Hazleton; and her loving nieces and nephews, to whom she was like a mother to, Lynn (Bezick) Ferdinand and Jennifer (Harmonosky) Griguoli; Michael, Francis and Joseph Harmonosky; and Jeffrey Audakimow.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday with a Mass of Christian Burial at the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the church, prior to the funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 20, 2019