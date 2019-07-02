Joan C. Barbush

Joan C. Barbush of First Street, Weatherly, died June 20 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton. She was 85 years young.



Born in Hazleton, Joan was the daughter of the late George and Florence (Rohland) Chisnell and grew up in Lattimer Mines.



In June of last year, Joan lost her husband of 64 years, Otto J. Barbush Jr. Together, they built a life of community and family, surrounding themselves with the love of three children, seven grandchildren and five great- grandchildren (and another on the way). Now, they can be together again, celebrating the life they created.



Joan was a graduate of Hazle Twp. High School and attended Bucknell University. She has kept many lifelong friends from her classes, and continued the rest of her life as an active member of her high school reunion committee. She was an active member of the community, and donated her time and energy to making a positive impact in the world.



Joan worshipped at the Centenary United Methodist Church of Weatherly, and served in many capacities over the years. She was a former officer of the Weatherly Community Chest, elected as the first female president. Joan received the Friend of Education Award, for all her efforts as a volunteer in the Weatherly School District.



She loved sunflowers, and was a member of the Weatherly Flower Club for many years. Professionally, Joan ran the family-owned Mimi's Gift Shop in Weatherly. Both Joan and Otto were 20-plus-year cancer survivors, and they drew upon each other's love and strength through the difficult surgeries and treatments. They were a strong team and devoted their lives to helping others going through cancer, serving as coordinators of cancer support groups, that provide compassion, strength and hope to others afflicted by the disease.



Joan was a huge sports fan, and an avid bowler. She loved her Penn State football and Phillies baseball, and attended every sporting event that her children participated in.



Joan was a skilled writer and cook, known best for her meatballs (although some may argue her homemade jelly was a close second). She shared those gifts by bringing family and food together in a column she wrote for Panorama Magazine and other local publications. In each column, were special recipes and personal stories that accompanied the food.



On July 27 at 11 a.m., a celebration of her life will take place at the Centenary United Methodist Church, on Carbon Street, Weatherly. The family invites all those who knew Joan to attend and share in the fellowship.



Pending funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First Street Weatherly, PA 18255.



Joan leaves a long list of family who loved her dearly; her beloved daughter, Bonita Lee Urban and her husband, Nicholas, of Weatherly; cherished sons, Barry M. Barbush and his fiancée, Marybeth Cauley, of York; J. Barbush and his wife, Lisette, of Woodland Hills, Calif.; grandchildren, Bradley Boothe, Jeremy Boothe, Dr. Gregory Barbush, Rebecca Barbush, Alec Barbush, Noah Barbush, Skylar Barbush; great- grandchildren, Sara and Kenzie Boothe, Marshall Boothe, Lucas and Maggie Rose Barbush.

