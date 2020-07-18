|
Joan E. Jordan, 88, formerly of Drums passed away Thursday at Elmcroft of Dillsburg.
She was born Dec. 7, 1931, in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth (Lutz) Henry.
Joan was the widow of James L. Jordan Sr.
She is survived by two sons, James Jordan Jr. and Daniel Jordan; and three grandchildren, Glenda Jordan, James Jordan III and Tara Houtsch.
Joan was preceded in death, along with her husband and parents, by three sons, Michael, Ronnie and Timothy Jordan; one daughter, Kathleen Jordan; and one brother, Michael Henry.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 18, 2020