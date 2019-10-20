|
Early Thursday morning, Joan E. (Thomas) Trubela, 88, a resident of the Village at Greenbriar in Dallas and formerly of South Wilkes-Barre, passed peacefully into eternal life.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alexander "Alex" Trubela, on Jan. 19, 2013. Left to cherish the wonderful memories they keep of their mother are her three daughters and their families, including Karen Trubela-Rizzo and husband, John, Drums.
Funeral services for Mrs. Trubela will be conducted Tuesday at 10 a.m. with her funeral Mass in the parish of St. Robert Bellarmine at St. Aloysius Church, 143 Division St., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Andrew R. Sinnott will serve as celebrant and homilist. Those attending are asked to go directly to church Tuesday.
Interment will follow next to her husband Alex in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, 1594 S. Main St., Hanover Twp., where she will receive the Rite of Committal.
Visitation for Mrs. Trubela will be held Monday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St.
Those wishing to send a monetary donation in Joan's memory are encouraged to choose a local charity, with grateful appreciation from her family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 20, 2019