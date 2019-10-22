|
Joan F. Mervine, 69, of Bloomsburg, passed away Sunday at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Joan was a resident of her home in Bloomsburg for over 46 years.
She was born on Feb. 17, 1950, in Rock Glen, a daughter of the late Carl A. and Margaret F. (Wackley) Eckrote. Throughout her younger years, Joan attended the Rock Glen area school, and later graduated from West Hazleton High School in 1968. Joan expanded her education by attending Geisinger School of Nursing, Danville, graduating in 1971. On May 13, 1972, Joan married her loving husband, Craig T. Mervine.
For over 44 years, Joan was employed by Geisinger Medical Center as a registered nurse and nurse educator until her retirement in 2015. Joan was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church, Bloomsburg, where she served as an extraordinary minister.
Joan loved her family, especially watching her granddaughters play sports. She was a volunteer with the American Heart Association. She enjoyed baking, cooking, and loved her pet dogs throughout the years. She was a surrogate mom and taxi driver to her children's soccer teammates.
In addition to her parents, Joan was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Eugene Myers, Sr.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 47 years, Craig T. Mervine, at home; son, Christopher T. Mervine, and wife. Courtney, Huntersville, N.C.; daughter, Megan, and husband, Matthew Fijal, Berwick; granddaughters, Hannah S. Mervine and Maggie J. Fijal, who affectionately called her "Mimi," sister, Carol L. Myers, Rock Glen; nephews, Eugene Myers, Jr., Rock Glen; and Kevin Myers, Philadelphia; and niece, Jennifer, and husband, Dominic LaRegina, Sugarloaf Twp.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at St. Columba Catholic Church, 342 Iron St., Bloomsburg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at noon at St. Columba Catholic Church, with Monsignor Robert E. Lawrence, as celebrant. Allen Funeral Home Inc.,745 Market St., Bloomsburg, is honored to be serving the Mervine family.
Memorial contributions in Joan's name are suggested to ALS Association, 321 Norristown Road, Ambler, PA 19002, or Australian Cattle Dog Rescue Association, c/o Christy Hammerman, 139 McClure Road, Cheswick, PA 15024. For friends and family wishing to send a memorial gift, share a personal memory or offer condolences to the family, a memorial tribute page in Joan's honor and a Sympathy Store are available at www.Allen?FuneralHome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 22, 2019