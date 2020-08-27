Home

Joan Fidishin

Joan Fidishin Obituary

Joan Fidishin, 88, of Hazleton and formerly of Tresckow, passed away Wednesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Gutsie) DeBias. Prior to retiring, Joan worked for the Helping Hands Society.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Stephen "Harmon" Fidishin.

Surviving are her daughters, Marianne Fidishin and significant other, Lilith Werner, Chicago, Ill.; and Stephanie Fidishin, with whom she resided; a brother, Joseph DeBias and wife, Rosemary, Venice, Fla.; a niece, Michele Giglia; and great-nephew, Ryan, Rochester, N.Y.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of Fierro Funeral Service, Hazleton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to CHIPPS, P.O. Box 454, Hazleton, PA 18201 would be appreciated.


