Joan Fontana, R.N., passed away peacefully at her home early Wednesday morning.
Joan was born and raised in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Harold and Elizabeth (Martin) Borden.
Joan was a graduate of St. Gabriel High School, Class of 1950. She continued her education at Hazleton State General Hospital, School of Nursing.
She began her career as head nurse at Muhlenberg Hospital, Plainfield, N.J.
After returning to Hazleton, she worked as an afternoon and evening nurse supervisor at Hazleton State General Hospital. She was well respected in the medical community for her dedication and compassion to patients and served as a wonderful role model. During the busiest hours, there was always a smile on her face.
Prior to retiring in 1996, she was employed by the department of Public Welfare, Harrisburg, as an inspector of care team, inspecting M.H./M.A. and skilled care facilities.
Most important to Joan were her daughters. Her home was always open to their friends and anyone who needed a meal or a place to stay. She was affectionately called "Mom" by all who entered. Active in their school years, she volunteered in the school cafeteria. As students went through the line, many would shout "thanks, Mom!" At one point, one of the other volunteers asked her how many children were in her family.
When Joan became a grandmother, her title went from "Mom" to Nana Fontana. She was a doting grandmother and very active in their lives. She attended every sporting event, cheering with pride, sometimes screaming louder than anyone else in the bleachers. Any opportunity, she would travel to Florida to visit the kids.
As they grew older, she was the first to dance at their weddings, heading the conga line and the last to leave the dance floor.
Joan lived life to the fullest. She was an accomplished equestrian and skier, fearless on roller coasters and enjoyed traveling, especially cruises. She sang and danced through life. At the St. Gabriel Parish St. Patty Day dances, it wasn't a party until Joan sang with the band. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, especially The New York Times crossword puzzle.
Her love of animals was well known; special to her was her big yellow lab, Zane. Throughout the years she had numerous felines and backyard bird feeders were always filled to attract the greatest variety of birds.
Having devout faith, Joan was a lifelong member of Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel, and the Parish Women's Guild. She had a devotion to the Blessed Mother and recited the Rosary daily. She also prayed daily to Padre Pio. She lived her faith giving back to others. She was past treasurer of Hazleton General Hospital Nursing Alumni, and active in the Bishop Hafey Mothers Organization.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Harold and Elizabeth Borden.
Surviving are her loving and devoted daughters, Janice Fontana, Hazleton, caregiver in Joan's last years; Patrice Saullo and her husband, Robert, Mechanicsville, Va.; Denise Brogan, Mechanicsville, Va.; and her cherished grandchildren; Micki Diana, Melia Laveri and her husband, John; Sean Rogan and his wife, Missy; Michael Stanley and his wife, Jenn; and Matthew Stanley. Also surviving are her treasured great-grandchildren, Caleb Wilfert and John Stanley.
Nana Fontana leaves behind wonderful memories of her zest for life. Remember her as smiling, laughing, singing and dancing. May those memories lift your heart.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel's, Hazleton. Interment will follow privately in the parish cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to the Mass.
Donations in memory of Joan may be made to: , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or Hazleton Animal Shelter, 101 N. Poplar St., Hazleton, PA 18201.
For more information or to leave a sympathy message, visit www.conahanfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conhan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 5, 2019