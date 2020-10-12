Home

Joan M. Holzman

Joan M. Holzman Obituary

Joan M. Holzman, 84, of Allentown passed away Saturday on St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown.

Born in West Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Fiore and Sophia (Dudeck) Magagna.

Joan was a registered nurse for 52 years and a massage therapist for 17 years. She was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, Allentown.

Surviving are her children, Jeffrey Holzman and wife, Kelli; Virginia Jones and husband, David; Susan Jester and fiancé, Dave Seltzer; Valerie Crow and husband, David; and Kurt Holzman; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She was predeceased by her brother, Lester; and an infant sister, Virginia.

Services are private.

Arrangements are by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions may be made to .


