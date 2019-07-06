Joan M. Radziewicz

Joan M. Radziewicz, 83, of West Hazleton, passed away Wednesday at her home.



She was born in Scranton, the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Lengen Havrilla.



Joan was a member of the Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish at St. Joseph Church, Hazleton.



She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and New York Yankees fan.



She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, George Radziewicz, on Oct. 11, 1992.



Surviving are her beloved children, Dr. Mark Radziewicz and his wife, Toni, of Mountain Top; Michael Radziewicz, of West Hazleton; Matthew Radziewicz, of West Hazleton; and Ann Yanochko and her husband, David, of West Hazleton; four grandchildren; and a nephew, Michael Lengen.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Hazleton.



Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums. No public viewing is scheduled.



Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 6, 2019