Joan M. Skuntz

Joan M. Skuntz Obituary
Joan M. Skuntz, 88, of Humboldt died Wednesday at St. Luke Manor, where she had been a guest.

She was born in Plymouth, daughter of the late Joseph and Emma (Baluh) Zitvogel. She was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton.

Prior to retiring, she was a hairdresser and also worked at Dial Corp. She was a member of Harwood Ladies Auxiliary, was a part of the local mall walkers and enjoyed bingo and cooking for family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Zitvogel, and was the last surviving member of her parents and siblings.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Andrew Skuntz; and her two children, Cathy Smith and her husband, Barry, Ephrata; Andrew Skuntz and his wife, Eileen, Humboldt; three grandchildren, Brent Smith; Jericha Skuntz; and Steven Bridge; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to current coronavirus regulations, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later time with interment in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory to the , the and the Blind Association would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 2, 2020
