Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc. -- White Haven - White Haven
403 Berwick St.
White Haven, PA 18661
(570) 301-6931

Joan Marie Examitas

Joan Marie Examitas Obituary
Joan Marie Examitas died Nov. 20, at her home in Buck Twp.

Born in Shenandoah on July 7, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Eva Levendowski. She enjoyed working with challenged children at a daycare. She loved taking day trips, cooking, baking, watching sitcoms, collecting jewelry, but most of all she loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her son, Lawrence R. Examitas Jr.

Joan will be deeply missed by her husband, Lawrence; son, Joseph and his wife, Tina, White Haven; and three grandchildren, Noah, Emily and Lydia.

A private graveside service was held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Cemetery Chapel on Tunnel Road, White Haven.

Arrangements were by Lehman Family Funeral Service, White Haven.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 27, 2019
