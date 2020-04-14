Home

Joan Mary Hale

Joan Mary Hale Obituary
Joan Mary Hale of Jackson Springs, N.C., formerly of Titusville, Fla., was born July 30, 1934, in Freeland, to the late Frank and Mary (Magarosky) Yersevich.

She went to Heaven on March 25.

Joan was also preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Yersevich, York.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 64 years, Robert Owen Hale; daughter, Jacqueline (Mike) Woelfel, Humble, Texas; son, Thomas (Trina) Hale, Cocoa, Fla.; daughter, Janet (Bobby) Chenman, Virginia Beach, Va.; daughter, Mary Hale; and grandson, Ethan Hale, both of the home; another 22 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; niece, Kerry (John) Warburton, Pataskala, Ohio; and nephew, Brett Yersevich, York.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 14, 2020
