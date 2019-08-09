Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100

Joan Mizlo

Add a Memory
Joan Mizlo Obituary
Joan Mizlo (nee Protasow), 86, of Philadelphia, passed away Tuesday.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph Mizlo, loving mother of Nancy Goldberg (Wayne), dear grandmother of Jessica and the late David, and dear sister of Marie Kowalsky.

Relatives and friends are invited to Joan's life celebration Monday at John F. Givnish of Academy Road, 10975 Academy Road, Philadelphia, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road, Philadelphia, at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Joan's name, to Never Surrender Hope via their website at www.neversurrenderhope.org/donations.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now