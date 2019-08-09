|
|
Joan Mizlo (nee Protasow), 86, of Philadelphia, passed away Tuesday.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph Mizlo, loving mother of Nancy Goldberg (Wayne), dear grandmother of Jessica and the late David, and dear sister of Marie Kowalsky.
Relatives and friends are invited to Joan's life celebration Monday at John F. Givnish of Academy Road, 10975 Academy Road, Philadelphia, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road, Philadelphia, at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Joan's name, to Never Surrender Hope via their website at www.neversurrenderhope.org/donations.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 9, 2019