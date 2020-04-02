Home

Joan Paisley

Joan Paisley Obituary
Joan Paisley, 63, passed away at her residence in Hazleton Tuesday.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late John and Iris (Stecker) Orbach.

Joan was a graduate of Hazleton High School and was a member of the Catholic faith.

Prior to retirement, she was employed for nearly 40 years at Hazleton General Hospital and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Gary Paisley, in 2014; a brother, Jerry Orbach; and her nephew, John Orbach.

Surviving are her brother, John Orbach Jr., Hazleton; and nieces, Tina Boehmer, April Orbach and Courtney Beal. Great-nieces and great-nephews also survive. Joan will also be sadly missed by her pet dog, Rocky.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Boyle Funeral Home, Hazleton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 2, 2020
