|
|
Joan Zmitrovich of Freeland passed away Monday morning.
She was the daughter of the late Harvey and Elizabeth Houser.
Surviving her are her husband of 54 years, Henry; daughters, Michell and her husband, John Jennings; Mary and her fiancé, Joseph; son, Eric and wife, Gretchen; and brother, Harvey and his wife, Susan; along with five grandchildren, Brandon and wife, Lauren; Jaycie; Caleb; Aaron; Helena; and one great-grandchild, Aubree.
We loved her very much and she will be greatly missed by her family, friends and everyone who knew her.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 15, 2020