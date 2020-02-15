Home

Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212

Joan Zmitrovich

Joan Zmitrovich Obituary
Joan Zmitrovich of Freeland passed away Monday morning.

She was the daughter of the late Harvey and Elizabeth Houser.

Surviving her are her husband of 54 years, Henry; daughters, Michell and her husband, John Jennings; Mary and her fiancé, Joseph; son, Eric and wife, Gretchen; and brother, Harvey and his wife, Susan; along with five grandchildren, Brandon and wife, Lauren; Jaycie; Caleb; Aaron; Helena; and one great-grandchild, Aubree.

We loved her very much and she will be greatly missed by her family, friends and everyone who knew her.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 15, 2020
