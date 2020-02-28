Home

POWERED BY

Joan Zmitrovich

Add a Memory
Joan Zmitrovich Obituary
Joan Zmitrovich of Freeland passed away the morning of Feb. 10.

She was the daughter of the late Harvey and Elizabeth Houser.

Preceding her in death are her brothers, Donald and Beneville Houser.

Surviving her in death are husband of 54 years, Henry; daughters, Michelle and her husband, John Jennings; and Mary and her fiancé, Joseph; son, Eric and wife, Gretchen; and brother, Harvey and his wife, Susan. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Brandon and wife, Lauren; Jaycie, Caleb, Aaron and Helena; and one great-grandchild, Aubree.

We loved her very much and she will be greatly missed by her family, friends and everyone who knew her.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -