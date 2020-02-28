|
|
Joan Zmitrovich of Freeland passed away the morning of Feb. 10.
She was the daughter of the late Harvey and Elizabeth Houser.
Preceding her in death are her brothers, Donald and Beneville Houser.
Surviving her in death are husband of 54 years, Henry; daughters, Michelle and her husband, John Jennings; and Mary and her fiancé, Joseph; son, Eric and wife, Gretchen; and brother, Harvey and his wife, Susan. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Brandon and wife, Lauren; Jaycie, Caleb, Aaron and Helena; and one great-grandchild, Aubree.
We loved her very much and she will be greatly missed by her family, friends and everyone who knew her.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 28, 2020