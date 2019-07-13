Joanie Stish

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Joanie Stish, RN, of West Hazleton passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.



Born and raised in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Loretta Grzyb McNelis.



Joanie was a 1980 graduate of Bishop Hafey High School and a 1982 graduate of Pottsville Hospital School of Nursing. At her graduation ceremony, she received the honored award for best overall clinic performance in nursing.



During her nursing career, she was employed at St. Joseph Hopsital and Nesbitt Hospital in the pediatric departments.



Joanie had strong faith and was a lifetime member of Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel. In addition to her devotion to the Blessed Mother, she was an avid pro-life advocate.



Joanie was a wonderful woman who took great pride in her family. She had an unwavering love for her husband, son, sister and brothers and all her extended family.



She will live in the hearts of all who knew her and her smiling Irish Eyes will watch over her family from Heaven.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Surviving are her loving and devoted husband, Dr. Eugene Stish, with whom she shared 24 years of marriage, and her cherished son, Danny, at home; her sister and brothers, Christine Fellin and her husband, Eddie, Drums; John F. McNelis, Hazleton; Joseph R. McNelis and wife, Deborah, Beaver Meadows; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janet and Edward Stish, West Hazleton; nephews and nieces who were a large part of her life, Jacob and Julia McNelis; Trevor McNelis; Eddie Stish and his wife, Emily; Jessica Stish; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and her special canine friend, Benny.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel, Hazleton. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.



A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday evening at Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.



Donations in memory of Joanie may be made to Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201.



To send a sympathy message, or for more information, please visit the funeral home's website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 13, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.