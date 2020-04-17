Home

JoAnn Mumaw

JoAnn Mumaw Obituary
JoAnn Mumaw, 78, of Weston passed away early Wednesday morning in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Hazleton on Jan. 4, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ellen (Owens) Pretti and had lived her whole life in Weston.

JoAnn attended Hazle Twp. High School. She was a garment worker, was an Avon representative for more than 50 years and absolutely loved flowers.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her loving husband, George Paul Mumaw Sr., in 1989; and two children, George Paul Mumaw Jr., in 1965; and Sherry Lee Mumaw, in 1966.

Surviving are a son, Paul J. Mumaw and his companion, Rosanne Pupko, Sugarloaf Twp.; her companion of 27 years, Lee Mourer, Weston; a brother, Richard "Butch" Pretti, Sugarloaf Twp.; two sisters-in-law, Marie (Mumaw) Welsh, Sugarloaf Twp.; and Marlene (Frye) Mumaw, Bloomsburg. Some nieces and nephews and her companion animal, Princess, also survive.

Her funeral will be held privately with a graveside service in Mountain Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Weston Athletic Association, P.O. Box 1, Weston, PA 18256.

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 17, 2020
