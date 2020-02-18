|
|
JoAnn Williams, 77, of Hazleton passed away peacefully Friday evening at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Coaldale on June 2, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Jones) Hollywood.
JoAnn was a loving and kind person. She worked for many years as a licensed practical nurse, retiring from the Keystone Job Corps.
In her down time, she had many hobbies which included puzzles, books, crafts and gardening. She especially enjoyed time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Kenneth W. Williams, and son-in-law, Garry Schreiber.
She is survived by her sons, Kenneth B. Williams and T.J. Keisker; daughters, Lynne Schreiber, Shannan Callavini and her husband, David; and Melanie Dillman; brothers, Robert Hollywood and his wife, Pearl; and Joseph Hollywood Jr. and his wife, Donna; sister, Beth McDowell; grandchildren, Zackery and his wife, Stacy; Nathan; Caitlin and her husband, Brandon; Rachal; Matthew; and Brett; nephews, David and TJ Fritz; and Joseph Hollywood; niece, Jeanine Hollywood; and great-grandson, Liam.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service, to be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 210 W. Green St., Hazleton.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation period at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Hazle Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, it is respectfully requested that memorial donations be made to Christ Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 18, 2020