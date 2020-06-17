|
Loving wife and mother, Joanna Long Hinkle of Vero Beach, Fla., went to be with the Lord on May 30.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Robert Hinkle. They were married at Emmanuel's Reform Church, Hazleton, on Sept. 13, 1952.
Joanna is lovingly remembered by her five sons, Robert Jr., Katy, Texas; Timothy and his wife, Tina, Vero Beach; Daniel and his wife, Rhonda, Dana, N.C.; Philip and his wife, Teresa, Mineral Bluff, Ga.; and George and his wife, Dena, Buffalo Grove, Ill. She is also survived by her sister, Martha Sauer, Hazleton.
She was blessed with and proud to be the grandmother of 25 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
Joanna was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Deborah Glance; sister, Edna (Glance) Cantner; daughter-in-law, Young; and grandson, Dalton.
Joanna was born in Hazleton, on Dec. 18, 1934. She graduated from Hazleton High School in 1952. She was married later that year in September to Robert Hinkle, Weatherly, where they lived together until 1971. In 1971, she relocated with her family to Roseland, Fla., to serve at Shiloh Youth Ranch. In 1979, she and Robert moved to Vero Beach, where she was a long-time member at Grace Baptist Church. Joanna came to faith in Jesus Christ in 1956 and lived her life for Him. She faithfully served for many years as a vocalist, pianist and in various youth programs and activities within the church. She was a faithful wife, a caring daughter and sister and a loving grandmother, but most importantly, she was our mom.
The family received friends and relatives for visitation June 6 at Grace Baptist Church, 1285 43rd Ave., Vero Beach, Fla.
Memorial services took place immediately following, followed by the interment service in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Because of her love and dedication to the church, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be given to Grace Baptist Church Building Fund.
Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach, Fla.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 17, 2020