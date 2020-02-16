|
Joanna Marolo, 92, of Diamond Avenue, Hazleton, passed away Friday at her home.
Born in 1927 in West Hazleton, she was the daughter of late Margaret (Tomshick) Margavich and Henry Margavich, and was a devoted member of Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton.
She was a woman ultimately defined by her lifetime of unwavering and dedicated devotion to the catholic church, daily prayer, compassionate nature, boundless energy and her perpetual love of family, life and friends.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her beloved husband of 62 years, Rocco D. Marolo, in 2011; and her brother, Henry (Hank) Margavich, in 1987, Dover, N.J.
Surviving are her sister and brother, Stella Pence, Yakima, Wash.; and Francis (Smokey) Margavich, Allentown; her sons, Samuel A. and wife, Patricia (Umstead) Marolo, Lewisburg; Rocco and wife, Charlotte (Roberts) Marolo, Hazleton; Robert Marolo, Hazleton; James and wife, Nancy (Corrigan) Marolo, Hazleton; five grandchildren, Tracy (Marolo) Buchinsky and husband, John, Danville, Va., Sammy and wife, Alexandria (Kozel) Marolo, Pardeesville; Wendi (Marolo) Belusko and husband, Jim, Hazleton; James Marolo and Allison Keegan, Hazleton; Justine Marolo Resovszky and husband, John, Drums; seven great-grandchildren, Justin, Katie and Chris Buchinsky; Mason, Mariah and Max Hunter Marolo; Briana, Alexis and Dylan Belusko; and Aiden Marolo; and also 18 nieces and nephews, Diane Margarvich Zdan, New York; Peggy Margavich Coiro, New Jersey; Richard Margavich, Pennsylvania; Kathy Pence Kelson, Washington; Stacy Pence Cellerson, Washington; Burt Pence, Washington; Janet Marolo Meder, Ohio; Joan Marolo Kratz, Florida; Greg Marolo, Ohio; Karen Zokovich, Florida; Mary Beth Zokovich O'Niel, Pennsylvania; Kathy Morollo Hudler, Massachusetts; Toni Ann Morollo Kozera, Maryland; Edward Boyle, California; Sammy Boyle, Delaware; Susan Boyle, Delaware; Monica Delucca, Pennsylvania; and Corine Delucca, Florida; and also Johanna's closest lifelong dearly beloved cousins, Theresa, James and Robert Buyarski; Katherine Buyarski Pavone; and Mary Ann (Chi Chi) Buyarski Wagner.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton. Burial will be in Most Precious Blood Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m Tuesday at the Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to EWTN Global Catholic Network, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210 or www.ewtn.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 16, 2020