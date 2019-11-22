Home

Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
German Protestant Cemetery, Mahanoy City

Joanne Williamson

Joanne Williamson Obituary
Joanne Williamson, 63, formerly of McAdoo, passed away Tuesday evening at Mountain City Nursing Center, Hazleton.

Born in Hazleton, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Susan (Natision) Krupa.

She was of the Roman Catholic faith.

Preceding her in death are a brother, Joseph Krupa; and sister, Mildred Stefanisko.

Surviving are sons, Joseph Krupa and wife, Sarah, Clifton Heights; and Thomas Williamson, Hazleton.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in the German Protestant Cemetery, Mahanoy City.

Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 22, 2019
