|
|
Jody A. Houser, 60, of Hazleton passed away Wednesday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Russell and Olive Bevans Houser.
He was a bus driver for Trans-bridge Lines, Bethlehem, for 27 years. He was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan and loved his pets Bailey and Reese.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brothers, Martin, Eric and Timothy Houser; and sister, Judy Houser.
Surviving are his wife of 35 years, the former Nancy DeAngelo; sons, Jeffrey Houser and his wife, Erica, Hazleton; and Cory Houser and his wife, Felicia, Hazleton; daughter, Lauren Houser, Hazleton; grandchildren, Gianna, Anna Rose, Anthony and Alexandra; brothers, William Houser and his wife, Rita, Hazleton; and Barry Houser, Hazleton; sister, Rebecca Adams and her husband Arthur, Hazleton; and several nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be held Monday at 1 p.m. in Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends Monday from noon until the time of service.
Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneral home.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 20, 2019