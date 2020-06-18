|
|
Jody R. DeShon, 60, of Sugarloaf Twp. passed away Tuesday in his home following a short illness.
Born in Bloomsburg on April 14, 1960, he was the son of the late Robert and Doris (Watts) DeShon and spent the past 24 years in Sugarloaf Twp. after moving from Mainville.
Jody had worked as a production foreman for Foam Fabricators, Bloomsburg; and had most recently worked at PolarTech, Elysburg. He played football and baseball at Bloomsburg High School. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, hunting, fishing, camping, traveling and being involved in his children's and grandchild's activities, such as 4-H, softball, Cub Scouts and go-kart racing.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his first wife, the former Karen Nash, in March 1995; two sons, Joshua DeShon, Jan. 28, 2003; and Andrew Lynn, Dec. 20, 2019.
Surviving are his wife, the former Linda Turnbach, to whom he was married on Dec. 14, 1996; a daughter, Amy Noss and her husband, John, Shickshinny; a granddaughter, Taylor Noss, Shickshinny; a son, Aaron Payne and his companion, Katelyn Miller, Sugarloaf Twp.; and his mother-in-law, Caroline Turnbach, Sugarloaf Twp.
His funeral will be held with a private graveside service in Rose Lawn Cemetery, Front Street, Berwick.
Friends may call Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen.
Memorial donations may be made to your local food bank.
Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 18, 2020