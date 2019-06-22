Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Chapel - Drums
530 W. Butler Drive
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 708-3084

Joe Kaporch

Obituary Condolences

Joe Kaporch Obituary
"I lived a good life," was something that Joe Kaporch would say on a daily basis.  He had enjoyed 91 years of that good life, when he peacefully passed away Tuesday. 

He was born in 1927 to the late Joseph and Catherine Kaporch in Wilkes-Barre. 

He loved to reminisce about his days building race cars and flying his small plane. Joe was a natural mechanic, able to fix anything, and turned his passion into a career. 

Joseph was the best dad to his daughter, Karen, and was always there with help and encouragement. He set a great example in the way he lived his life and practiced his faith.

In his later life, he enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters, Lexi and Carissa. He was always up for any activity with them, whether it was swimming with the dolphins, or being dressed up like a princess.  Most of all, he adored his wife, Betty, and the two of them shared 60 wonderful years of marriage. 

He was a great man and a true gentleman, and will be loved and missed by all who knew him.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Butler Chapel of Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 530 W. Butler Drive, Drums.

Friends may attend a Mass celebrating Joseph's life which will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in Good Shepherd Church, Drums.

Condolence messages may be entered in the family's memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now