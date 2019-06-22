Services Butler Chapel - Drums 530 W. Butler Drive Drums , PA 18222 (570) 708-3084 Joe Kaporch

Obituary Condolences "I lived a good life," was something that Joe Kaporch would say on a daily basis. He had enjoyed 91 years of that good life, when he peacefully passed away Tuesday.



He was born in 1927 to the late Joseph and Catherine Kaporch in Wilkes-Barre.



He loved to reminisce about his days building race cars and flying his small plane. Joe was a natural mechanic, able to fix anything, and turned his passion into a career.



Joseph was the best dad to his daughter, Karen, and was always there with help and encouragement. He set a great example in the way he lived his life and practiced his faith.



In his later life, he enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters, Lexi and Carissa. He was always up for any activity with them, whether it was swimming with the dolphins, or being dressed up like a princess. Most of all, he adored his wife, Betty, and the two of them shared 60 wonderful years of marriage.



He was a great man and a true gentleman, and will be loved and missed by all who knew him.



A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Butler Chapel of Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 530 W. Butler Drive, Drums.



Friends may attend a Mass celebrating Joseph's life which will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in Good Shepherd Church, Drums.



