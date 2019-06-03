Joel Calvin Leininger

Obituary Condolences Joel Calvin Leininger passed into his Lord's presence Wednesday.



Born in Hudsondale on April 8, 1937, he was the son of the late Calvin and Elizabeth Williams Leininger.



He is survived by daughter, Marcella and husband, David Centrola; and son, Joel C. and wife, Elizabeth; sister, Jane and husband, Marshall Chlebove; six grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Joel recently resided in Pidgeon Forge, Tenn., where he was active in his church and pamphlet missionary work. Joel stood firm in his Christian beliefs and was a long time member of the Masons and Eastern Star.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcalla Corl Leininger; and sister, Jeanette Moffa.



After graduating from Penn State University, Joel worked for IBM at the beginning of the computer age and lived in New York and Florida, but he never forgot his roots in Hudsondale and Weatherly High School.



Services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 3, 2019