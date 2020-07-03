|
Johana A. Rodriguez, 18, of Hazleton passed away Monday in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born in Hazleton, daughter of Juan and Wendy (deJesus) Rodriguez.
Johana was a 2020 graduate of Hazleton Area High School and was employed at Bonanza Steakhouse.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Rafael Rodriguez.
She is survived, in addition to her parents, by her maternal grandparents, Eislogio Cruz and Rosa E. Cruz; and Juan deJesus and Cisette Velez; paternal grandmother, Ofelia Ortiz; brother, John Rodriguez; sister, Jennifer Rodriguez; and a number of uncles, aunts and cousins.
Friends and relatives may call Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be private for family members due to COVID-19 restrictions for church services.
Interment will be held in St. Gabriel's Cemetery.
Masks and social distancing are required.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 3, 2020