|
|
Johanna B. Mitchell, 86, formerly of Sinking Spring, crossed over into eternal life Thursday.
She was the loving wife of the late Lawrence G. Mitchell for 61 years. Born in Hazleton, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Cherwick) Makowiec. Johanna was a graduate of McAdoo High School.
Mom never missed a ball game, recital or ceremony of any kind. She was a devout Catholic and wonderful role model, instilling in us love, kindness, integrity and faith.
She loved music, was an accomplished piano player, and sang in the church choir and Sweet Adelines. A wonderful seamstress, she enjoyed sewing and cooked a meal every day. Her family was her pride and joy, and she never failed to remind us, "I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck."
She was predeceased by six siblings, Martin Makowiec, Albina "Birdie" Stalma, Mary Jane Holly, Julianne Butala, Hedwig "Hedy Laura" Artim and Sonya Rose Makowiec.
Johanna is survived by three sons, Lawrence and wife, Lorie, of Nazareth; David, of West Lawn; and Scott and wife, Fran, of Roswell, Ga.; and two daughters, Mary Adams and husband, Chip, of Sinking Spring; and Paula Fischer, of Sinking Spring; two sisters, Matilda and husband, John Motway, of Beaver Meadows; and Lorraine and husband, Richard Ramil, in California. She was beloved "Nana" to 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and had many adoring nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Monday in St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St. Albans Drive, Sinking Spring.
Calling hours are Monday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the church. Interment will be private at Gethsemane Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to John Paul II Center for Special Learning, 1092 Welsh Road, Shillington, PA 19607, www.johnpauliicenter.org. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 1, 2019