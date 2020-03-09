|
John A. Bobey, 84, of West Hazleton, passed away Saturday in the Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.
He was born in West Hazleton to the late Andrew and Helen Bugda Bobey.
He was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Hazleton, and a life member of the Marine Corps League, Anthracite Detachment, American Legion Post 5010, Elks Club, Valmont Golf League, Pulaski Club and the military order of the Devil Dogs.
John was a graduate of Hazle Twp. High School and Wilkes University, and also attended Penn State, University of California and University of Scranton.
He was an honorably discharged eight-year U.S. Marine Corps sergeant who served during the Korean War while stationed at Ascom, Korea, receiving the following decorations: Korean Defense and War Medal, Presidential Unit Medal, United Nations Medal, Marine Corps Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Sharpshooter Medal. His military education was received in Quantico, Va., Iwakuni, Japan, and his education received from Jacksonville, Fla., and Memphis, Tenn.
Before retiring, he was employed by St. Regis, West Hazleton; Princeton Packaging and Huntsman, Seattle Wash., as a logistics materials manager.
John was a borough councilman for West Hazleton, treasurer and Republican borough chairman, member of CAN DO, director for Meals on Wheels, president of Hazleton Management Club, co-founder and past president of Valmont Golf League, past director of Suburban Midget Football, West Hazleton Booster Club, Jaycees, where he was state director, chairman Junior Miss, Punt, Pass and Kick, and a member of Sugarloaf Men's Golf Low Gross Champion.
He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and volunteering his time as a race official for the United States Auto Club and Champion Auto Race Team for the INDY race cars at Indianapolis, Pocono, Portland and Vancouver, Canada, for 23 years.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brother, Andrew; sister, Anita Milot; infant son; and great-grand daughter, Malayna.
Surviving are his daughters, Diane and her husband, Mark Tranguch; and Sharon Weil; Sandra Warren; Lori and her husband, Mark Evans; and Kimberly Wills; brother, Ray and his wife, Sharon; grandchildren, Mark and Tyler Tranguch, Carly Weil, Sydney and Jake Sichterman, Taylor and Kate Warren, Dan, Tom, and Lauren Sypeck, Frank and Ken Wills; great-grandchildren, Alessandra, London, Jake, Benson, Cameron, Everly, Kenneth and Caden; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his best buddy, Nacho, also survive.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from John J. Pusti Funeral Home, 480 W. Broad St., with the Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Hazleton.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Donations can be made to the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, C/O Voluntary Service Office (01/10), 1111 East End Blvd., Plains Twp., PA 18711.
John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc. is honored to assist the family with all arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 9, 2020