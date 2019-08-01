|
|
John A. Carbone, 65, of Tresckow passed away Monday at his home.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late John and Carmella (Lynn) Carbone.
He was a lead technician for ADT who was highly respected by his customers for his work ethic and quality of work and was always focused on doing the right thing for others.
John was humble, kind and caring. He quietly labored for many years caring for his elderly parents, aunts and uncles. John enjoyed spending time outdoors, shooting and riding motorcycles.
John was a very private person, but never hesitated to show his abundance of love for his nephew, Jason Jaeger, San Antonio, Texas; great-niece, Kirsten Jaeger, San Antonio, Texas; great-nephew, Keegan Jaeger, San Antonio, Texas; niece, Lindsey Jaeger, Cincinnati, Ohio; and nephew, Curt Jaeger and wife, Hannah, Houston, Texas; and his sister, Rosemary Jaeger and husband, Greg, Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday in All Saints Church, McAdoo. Interment will follow in MPB Cemetery, Hazleton.
Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday in the church.
Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to All Saints Church for the purchase of new hymnals at 21 N. Cleveland St., McAdoo, PA 18237.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 1, 2019