|
|
John A. Halechko, 76, of North Stagecoach Road, Weatherly, passed away Sunday at his residence.
Born in Hazleton on May 8, 1943, he was the son of the late John G. and Gloria (Dellen) Halechko.
John was a 1962 graduate of Weatherly Area High School. Upon graduation, John went on to serve his country, enlisting in the U.S. Coast Guard.
After his honorable discharge, John began working at Bethlehem Steel Corp. Starting as a welder and retiring as a lab analyst, spending almost three decades with BSC.
John was a fan of "The Honeymooners" television show and always wanted to drive a bus, so it wasn't surprising when he decided to earn his CDL license and drive a bus for two decades. He enjoyed interacting with his passengers, whether he was working a city route or driving tourists to go rafting on the Lehigh River with Whitewater Challengers.
John was also a Lausanne Twp. supervisor for more than 30 years.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Sharon (Adams) Halechko, Weatherly; son, John Halechko and his spouse, Marc Colletti, Milwaukee; and sister, Joyce Fadden, Edwardsville.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Phillip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Weatherly.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday from Salem United Church of Christ, 330 First St., Weatherly, with Pastor Marge Keiter officiating.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to either the or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
To share a fond memory of John or offer condolences to the family, visit www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 5, 2020