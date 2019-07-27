|
John A. Murray, 57, of Hazle Twp. passed from this Earth to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday.
Born in Havre de Grace, Md., he was the son of the late Albert Knight Murray and Marie Taresa (Cavalier) Murray.
He was a member of Grace Fellowship Church, Hazle Twp.
John was a dedicated nurse and treated all those under his care with compassion and respect. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time in God's great outdoors, but the most memorable times were spent with his loving family and traveling to the beach for family vacations.
Preceding him in death were his brother, James R. Murray, and sister, Sara Baldwin.
Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Kathleen (Stefanick) Murray; sons, Ryan A. Murray and wife, Johanna, of Eagleville; Jesse C. and Jack Murray, both of Hazle Twp.; daughter, Sarah E. Murray, of Hartford, Conn.; grandson, J.P. Murray; sisters, Patrice Bognet and husband, James, of Hazle Twp.; Mary Jo Ashby, of Havre de Grace, Md.; and Frances Webb, of Port Deposit, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in Grace Fellowship Church, Hazle Twp.
Pastor Chad Bennett will officiate the funeral service. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Cemetery, McAdoo.
A calling hour will be held Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations to the Grace Fellowship Church Benevolence Fund or the Immanuel Christian School Scholarship Program. Donations may be submitted to 27 Pecora Blvd., Hazle Twp., PA 18202.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 27, 2019