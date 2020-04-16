|
|
John Andrew Berta of Exton passed away peacefully April 8, at the age of 89, with Mary, his wife of 58 years, at his side.
Born in Upper Lehigh to Andrew and Helen (Gasper) Berta, John was a graduate of Foster Twp. High School and served honorably in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Okinawa during the Korean War.
After completing his service, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Pennsylvania State University and later earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Drexel University.
John enjoyed a long career as a technical writer and manager at Burroughs/Unisys Corp. There he met Mary Yanoviak, who became his lifelong partner in marriage in 1961.
John and Mary were active members of Ss. Philip and James Parish, Exton.
John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joseph Skvasik and Joseph and Thomas Berta; and sister, Helen Rogusky.
In addition to his loving wife, John is survived by daughters, Anastasia Berta and Carol March; Carol's husband, Stephen Stancato; and grandsons, Eric, Ryan and Kyle March, sons of the late Eric March, all of whom enjoyed close relationships with their father, grandfather and friend.
John will be greatly missed by his brother, Andrew Berta; and sisters, Mary Hanusek and Anna Marie Durange; as well as his entire extended family, including many nieces and nephews and their families; and spouses of the departed, Elizabeth Skvasik, Joyce Schnupp, Carolyn Berta and Edwin Rogusky.
Due to the current public health crisis, a visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Ss. Philip and James Church at a date to be determined.
Memorial donations may be made to Ss. Philip and James Parish in Exton, Catholic Charities of Philadelphia or the .
For more information, visit www.loganfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 16, 2020