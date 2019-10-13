|
A supportive family man and proud World War II Navy veteran (1941-45), John Anthony Hladish Sr., 95, has passed on to Heaven.
He spent his last month surrounded by his family and close friends.
Born Dec. 22, 1923, he was originally from McAdoo.
John was the first of four generations of the Hladish namesake.
He is survived by his son, John Anthony Hladish Jr. and wife, Marti; daughter, Susan Hladish-Bennett; five grandchildren, John III (Jay), Michael, Jennifer, Robyn and Jimmy; eight great-grandchildren, John IV (Jack), Gray, Mackenzie, Matthew, Luke, Titus, Andrew and Benjamin, and his siblings: Peter Hladish, Martha Kushner, Mary Dvorak, Jean Durishin and Lubow Powers.
John lived an extraordinary life. He enjoyed fishing, cooking and gambling. He contributed to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Moose Lodge, Elks, Eagles and Knights of Columbus.
He was a very generous and caring man to all. John will be missed dearly and remembered forever. May he rest in peace.
Thank you for your service.
John was an avid giver to .
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude in his honor.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 13, 2019