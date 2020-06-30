|
|
John Bettin Jr., 73, of Hazleton passed away Thursday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest following a two-month illness.
Born in Hazleton on June 8, 1947, he was the son of the late John Sr. and Alma (Zarowsky) Bettin and spent most of his life in Hazleton.
John was a retired manager for Tech-Weld, Hazleton, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving is his son, Michael Bettin, Hazleton.
All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 30, 2020