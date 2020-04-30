|
On Monday, John Broskey, 93, devoted husband and father, loving grandfather and uncle, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family.
John was born July 13, 1926, in Haddock. He was a proud veteran, enlisting in the U.S. Army at 16 years old, serving in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
He married his late wife, Margaret, and together they traveled across the U.S. and overseas, where they adopted a son. Eventually, they settled in Oceanville, N.J., where his wife was a lifelong resident and he worked at the Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge.
John was sharp as a tack with a compassionate spirit. He would've given you the shirt off his back. He made sure everyone was "taken care of," helping family and friends in different ways.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also liked to pop by unannounced with small gifts just to see you smile. He loved being outside. If he wasn't sitting on the porch enjoying the sun, you could catch him working in the yard or riding his lawn mower.
John was predeceased by his mother, Mary (Pitchukonis); father, William; his brothers, George, Archie, Alex and Edward; sisters, Isabel and Dallas (Katrishen); and his wife, Margaret (Leeds).
He is survived and will be deeply missed by his son, Robert (Peg); granddaughters, Clarissa, Jessica (Scott), Jennifer and Kaitlyn; 10 great-grandchildren; nephew and friend, Fred Spano; niece, Sandy Groff; neighbor, Thomas Holdsworth; and many other nieces, nephews and countless family and friends throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in his honor to the Oceanville United Methodist Church, 190S New York Road, Oceanville, NJ 08231, or The American Legion at members.legion.org/donate.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 30, 2020